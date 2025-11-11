Iona earns 105-91 win over Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kosy Akametu scored 22 points as Iona beat Kansas City 105-91 on Tuesday. Akametu also…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kosy Akametu scored 22 points as Iona beat Kansas City 105-91 on Tuesday.

Akametu also contributed 10 rebounds for the Gaels (2-0). Toby Harris went 7 of 10 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 20 points. Keshawn Williams had 20 points and went 9 of 13 from the field.

CJ Evans led the Roos (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, five assists and three steals. Jayson Petty added 18 points and Kasheem Grady II had 14.

