Georgia State Panthers to visit Cincinnati Bearcats Friday

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:45 AM

Georgia State Panthers (0-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Georgia State.

Cincinnati went 19-16 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bearcats averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 19.6 bench points last season.

Georgia State finished 14-19 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Panthers shot 45.0% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

