Detroit Mercy defeats Niagara 70-66

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — London Maiden had 16 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-66 win against Niagara on Saturday.

Maiden added eight rebounds for the Titans (2-6). Orlando Lovejoy added 12 points while going 4 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Lance Stone shot 1 of 4 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Justin Page led the way for the Purple Eagles (2-5) with 15 points and four assists. Reggie Prudhomme added 11 points and four assists for Niagara. Justin Hawkins had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

