Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Davidson Wildcats to host…

Davidson Wildcats to host Washington State Cougars Friday

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:42 AM

Washington State Cougars (0-1) at Davidson Wildcats (1-0)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces Washington State.

Davidson went 11-6 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Wildcats averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Washington State went 4-7 on the road and 19-15 overall last season. The Cougars averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up