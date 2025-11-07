Davidson Wildcats to host Washington State Cougars Friday

Washington State Cougars (0-1) at Davidson Wildcats (1-0) Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5;…

Washington State Cougars (0-1) at Davidson Wildcats (1-0)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces Washington State.

Davidson went 11-6 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Wildcats averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Washington State went 4-7 on the road and 19-15 overall last season. The Cougars averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

