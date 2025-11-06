Live Radio
Davidson Wildcats to host the Washington State Cougars on Friday

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 5:02 AM

Washington State Cougars (0-1) at Davidson Wildcats (1-0)

Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Washington State.

Davidson went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Wildcats averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 14.3 bench points last season.

Washington State finished 9-11 in WCC action and 4-7 on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

