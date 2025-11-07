Live Radio
Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Georgia State Panthers in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:43 AM

Georgia State Panthers (0-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -29.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits Cincinnati for a non-conference matchup.

Cincinnati finished 19-16 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bearcats gave up 66.2 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.

Georgia State finished 9-11 in Sun Belt play and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 75.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

