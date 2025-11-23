Buffalo squares off against VMI

VMI Keydets (3-4) vs. Buffalo Bulls (5-0) Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI and Buffalo square…

VMI Keydets (3-4) vs. Buffalo Bulls (5-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI and Buffalo square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Bulls have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Buffalo is sixth in the MAC scoring 81.6 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Keydets have a 3-4 record in non-conference play. VMI is second in the SoCon scoring 82.1 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Buffalo scores 81.6 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 78.1 VMI gives up. VMI scores 9.7 more points per game (82.1) than Buffalo gives up (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Freitag is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

TJ Johnson is shooting 41.8% and averaging 20.7 points for the Keydets. Mario Tatum Jr. is averaging 12.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

