Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Boise State and Utah…

Boise State and Utah Valley to meet for out-of-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 4:57 AM

Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at Boise State Broncos (0-1)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -12.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on Utah Valley in a non-conference matchup.

Boise State went 13-2 at home last season while going 26-11 overall. The Broncos averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 23.6 bench points last season.

Utah Valley went 13-0 in WAC action and 10-7 on the road last season. The Wolverines averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second-chance points and 5.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up