Boise State and Utah Valley to meet for out-of-conference matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at Boise State Broncos (0-1)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -12.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on Utah Valley in a non-conference matchup.

Boise State went 13-2 at home last season while going 26-11 overall. The Broncos averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 23.6 bench points last season.

Utah Valley went 13-0 in WAC action and 10-7 on the road last season. The Wolverines averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second-chance points and 5.0 bench points last season.

