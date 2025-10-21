Women’s Preseason All-America Team

The Associated Press’ 2025-26 preseason All-America women’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 31-member national media…

The Associated Press’ 2025-26 preseason All-America women’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 31-member national media panel (key 2024-25 statistics in parentheses):

Lauren Betts, UCLA, 6-7, senior, 29 out of 31 votes (20.2 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 64.8 fg pct)

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame, 5-6, junior, 29 (23.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.6 apg, 46.3 fg pct)

Sarah Strong, UConn, 6-2, sophomore, 28 (16.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 58.6 fg pct)

Madison Booker, Texas, 6-1, junior, 23 (16.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 46.4 fg pct)

Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina, 5-8, senior, 14 (25.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 45.1 fg pct)

Others receiving votes: Azzi Fudd, UConn (11); Olivia Miles, TCU (10); Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU (4); Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt (3); Raegan Beers, Oklahoma (2); Jazzy Davidson, USC; Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor.

