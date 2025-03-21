Bracket Breakdown V: U.Md., GMU and Richmond have eyes on Tampa as NCAA Women’s Tournament tips

The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament gets underway in earnest at noon Friday, as the sport moves on after the departures of generational players Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to the WNBA.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament gets underway in earnest at noon Friday, as the sport moves on after the departures of generational players Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to the WNBA. But don’t worry, compelling basketball and story lines will be served once again this March for the next three weekends, wrapping up in Tampa with the Final Four.

Tampa was the site of the 2015 Women’s Final Four, the last time Maryland advanced that far into the tournament. And since that season, the Terps have come close once, losing in the Regional Finals two years ago while slipping in the Sweet Sixteen three other times. But after last year’s near miss (they were a No. 10 seed, their lowest since 2004), the Terrapins are back where we’ve usually found them on the third weekend of March, in College Park hosting the first two rounds of the tournament as a top-four seed.

Maryland (23-7) received a No. 4 seed and will face MEAC champion Norfolk State on Saturday.

“To be selected as one of the best sixteen teams in the country, to be able to host, is an honor,” coach Brenda Frese said. “But one that these guys have put a lot of hard work into. And I know for us, we want to continue this season as long as we can.”

The Terps went 5-4 against ranked teams during the regular season and earned the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament before one of the crazier quarterfinal games you’ll ever see: they trailed 27-6 after one quarter, outscored Michigan 31-14 in the second quarter, and were outscored 28-12 in the third by the Wolverines on their way to a 97-71 defeat.

“Coming off the loss in the Big Ten Tournament, we still have a chip on our shoulder and I think people don’t respect us in the way they should,” Shyanne Sellers said. “I think we have something to prove this time.”

Saturday’s foe: Norfolk State (30-4). The Spartans went unbeaten in MEAC play and won their three conference tournament games by an average of 26 points. Their last loss came Dec. 21 at No. 19 North Carolina and NSU’s only other stateside loss came at No. 22 Alabama in November (for the record, they did lose in Puerto Rico to Washington State and Green Bay).

The Spartans led the MEAC in shooting and scoring, scoring defense, and turnover margin.

Players to watch: 5-foot, 5-inch guard Diamond Johnson led the team in scoring (19 points per game), while 6-foot, 1-inch Kierra Wheeler (16 points with nine rebounds) contributes as well. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Also coming to College Park: No. 5 seed Alabama (23-8) plays No. 12 Green Bay (29-5). The Crimson Tide finished sixth in the SEC and lost its first conference tournament game to Georgia. Bama’s player to watch is senior guard Sarah Ashlee Parker (18 points per game shooting 51% from the field).

The Phoenix won the Horizon League Tournament with ease and own the third-longest winning streak in the nation at 22 straight victories. Green Bay gets it done on defense, allowing the 17th-fewest points per game in Division I. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Xfinity Center on ESPN2.

Other games to watch

Friday at noon: Iowa vs. Murray State, noon, ESPN. Not only is Caitlin Clark gone, but longtime coach Lisa Bluder also stepped down last offseason. A brand-new Hawkeye era.

Friday at noon: Liberty faces Kentucky as the Flames are fresh from winning the Conference USA Tournament.

Friday at 4 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech. The defending National Champions enter the tournament fresh from winning the SEC Tournament and have the personnel, mindset and coach to repeat.

Friday at 7:30 p.m.: Richmond vs. Georgia Tech. The Spiders didn’t win the Atlantic 10s automatic bid this year but advance as an at-large with the winner of this game likely facing overall No. 1 seed UCLA.

Friday at 10 p.m.: UCLA vs. UC San Diego/Southern. The top-ranked Bruins might not be tested on paper until the second weekend, but that’s why these things are called surprises.

Saturday at 3 p.m.: USC vs. UNC Greensboro. JuJu Watkins and the Trojans are still smarting from their Big Ten Tournament Championship Game loss to UCLA, and the healing begins here.

Saturday at 7:45 p.m.: George Mason vs. Florida State. The Patriots are making their first-ever trip to the Big Dance after winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament, and it was far from a fluke: Mason outscored its three foes by an average of 16 points. Zahirah Walton averaged 16 points with seven rebounds and three assists in the A-10, and sets her sights on the Seminoles.

Saturday at 9:45 p.m.: William & Mary vs. Texas. The Tribe are dancing after shocking the CAA as the No. 9 seed with four wins in four days to secure its first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns were ranked No. 1 nationally until their SEC Championship Game loss to South Carolina.

Saturday at 10:15 p.m.: LSU vs. San Diego State. Angel Reese may be gone, but coach Kim Mulkey and her outfits are back as the Tigers have a No. 3 seed and home court for the first weekend. The four-time national champion also has Aneesah Morrow and her Division I-best 13.6 rebounds per game.

