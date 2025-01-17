Gunn scores 17 as DePaul beats Georgetown 73-68

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Gunn had 17 points in DePaul’s 73-68 win over Georgetown on Friday night. Gunn also added…

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Gunn had 17 points in DePaul’s 73-68 win over Georgetown on Friday night.

Gunn also added five rebounds for the Blue Demons (10-9, 1-7 Big East Conference). Layden Blocker scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. N.J. Benson shot 5 of 6 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. The win snapped a five-game skid for the Blue Demons.

The Hoyas (12-6, 3-4) were led by Drew Fielder, who posted 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Malik Mack added 19 points, six assists and two steals for Georgetown. Caleb Williams had 10 points and six rebounds.

DePaul went into the half leading Georgetown 39-28. Blocker scored 14 points in the half. Blocker scored DePaul’s final six points as they finished off a five-point victory.

Up next for DePaul is a matchup Tuesday with Creighton at home. Georgetown visits Villanova on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

