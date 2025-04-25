BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is transferring to LSU. Fulwiley announced her decision to…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is transferring to LSU.

Fulwiley announced her decision to join coach Kim Mulkey’s program on Instagram on Friday.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore played two seasons at South Carolina, primarily providing a spark off the bench.

Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season on a team that reached the national championship game before losing to UConn. She averaged nearly identical numbers as a freshman two years ago.

Mulwiley joins an LSU backcourt that includes Mikaylah Williams and Flau’jae Johnson, who announced on Wednesday she’s staying in Baton Rouge instead of entering the transfer portal. The Tigers fell just short of the Final Four last season, losing to UCLA in the Elite Eight.

