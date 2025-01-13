Clemson takes on Georgia Tech after Hunter’s 25-point game

Clemson Tigers (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 2-4 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 2-4 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces Georgia Tech after Chase Hunter scored 25 points in Clemson’s 77-57 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-4 in home games. Georgia Tech is fifth in the ACC with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Baye Ndongo averaging 8.4.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 against ACC opponents. Clemson scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Georgia Tech’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Clemson allows. Clemson averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.

Hunter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

