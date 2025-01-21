Bennett, UMKC Kangaroos to host Udoumoh and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-5, 4-2 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-13, 3-2 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-5, 4-2 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-13, 3-2 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ruthie Udoumoh and Oral Roberts visit Emani Bennett and UMKC in Summit action.

The Kangaroos have gone 5-3 at home. UMKC is ninth in the Summit with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bennett averaging 3.1.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 in Summit play. Oral Roberts is the Summit leader with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Udoumoh averaging 8.7.

UMKC scores 62.5 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 72.7 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts scores 15.5 more points per game (82.1) than UMKC allows (66.6).

The Kangaroos and Golden Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett is averaging 15.3 points for the Kangaroos.

Taleyah Jones is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.