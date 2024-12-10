DJ Shine scores 13 as Queens University beats Carolina University 91-53

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — DJ Shine had 13 points to lead Queens University to a 91-53 victory over Carolina University…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — DJ Shine had 13 points to lead Queens University to a 91-53 victory over Carolina University on Tuesday night.

Shine shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Royals (5-5). Jaxon Pollard totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds. Maban Jabriel scored 11 with seven rebounds.

Chris High finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Bruins. Cameron Buchanan added 13 points and Jayden Jackson pitched in with eight points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.