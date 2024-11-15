Josh Pascarelli scores 23, hits winning shot in OT as Marist holds off Army 91-88

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 25 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in overtime…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 25 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in overtime as Marist slipped past Army 91-88 on Friday night.

Pascarelli also contributed five rebounds for the Red Foxes (2-1). Jackson Price scored 14 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added five rebounds. Jason Schofield made 6 of 6 from the floor to finish with 13 points.

The Black Knights (2-2) were led in scoring by Ryan Curry, who finished with 28 points and two steals. Jalen Rucker added 23 points, four assists and two steals. AJ Allenspach finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Marist entered halftime up 34-33. Pascarelli paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Elijah Lewis led Marist with 11 second-half points and Jadin Collins hit the game-tying layup as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime. Pascarelli paced Marist with seven points in the overtime including the game-winner.

