Blakeney scores 16 off the bench, Drexel takes down Fairfield 67-61

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Shane Blakeney scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Drexel over Fairfield 67-61 on…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Shane Blakeney scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Drexel over Fairfield 67-61 on Tuesday night.

Blakeney added nine rebounds for the Dragons (3-2). Yame Butler scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Kobe Magee went 4 of 10 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Stags (2-3) were led by Prophet Johnson, who posted 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. Fairfield also got 12 points and six rebounds from Louis Bleechmore.

Blakeney scored 10 points in the first half for Drexel, who led 33-21 at the break. Drexel took the lead for good with 1:42 left in the second half on a layup from Butler to make it 61-59.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.