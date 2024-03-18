Ohio State, Cornell play in NIT

Cornell Big Red (22-7, 11-4 Ivy League) at Ohio State Buckeyes (20-13, 10-12 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (22-7, 11-4 Ivy League) at Ohio State Buckeyes (20-13, 10-12 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State squares off against Cornell in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-12 against Big Ten teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Big Red are 11-4 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Ohio State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 16.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper Noard is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 8.8 points. Chris Manon is averaging 14 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

