Rutgers jumps out early, cruises past Rider 76-46

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 9:26 PM

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Clifford Omoruyi scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Cam Spencer added 19 points and Rutgers rolled to a 76-46 victory over Rider on Tuesday night.

Rutgers (4-1) shot 45% from the floor after shooting just 38% in its six-point loss against Temple in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

Omoruyi, who entered averaging 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, made 8 of 16 shots from the floor. Spencer was 7-of-12 shooting and made four of Rutgers’ five 3-pointers.

The Scarlet Knights led the rest of the way after Rider (1-4) made the first basket. Spencer scored 11 points with three 3-pointers and had six rebounds to help build a 35-23 halftime lead. Rider shot just 8 of 29 (28%) and 9 of 10 from 3-point range in the half.

Omoruyi opened the second with a dunk, sparking a 31-13 run for a 30-point lead with about seven minutes remaining. Omoruyi had 13 points during the stretch.

Dwight Murray Jr. scored 17 points for the Broncs, who finished 15-of-60 (25%) shooting overall and 2 of 19 (10.5%) from long range.

Rutgers has won four straight against local rival Rider and is 16-1 in the series.

