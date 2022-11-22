No. 13 Auburn Tigers face the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (4-0) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -12.5; over/under is…

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (4-0)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -12.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Auburn Tigers will take on the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

Auburn went 28-6 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 78.2 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.8% from deep last season.

Bradley finished 17-14 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Braves averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

