No. 13 Auburn Tigers face the Bradley Braves

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (4-0)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -12.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Auburn Tigers will take on the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

Auburn went 28-6 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 78.2 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.8% from deep last season.

Bradley finished 17-14 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Braves averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

