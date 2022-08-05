Hoyas and Terps alums hope to jump-start rivalry

The Maryland and Georgetown men's basketball teams are not set to play each other in the future — but for one night former stars of those schools will compete.

The Alumni Basketball League has scheduled a matchup between “The College Park Boys,” a team of former Terrapins, and “DawgTalk,” a team of former Hoyas, for Saturday on the pavilion court at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

“After four or how many years you are at your school, you build a fan base,” said Chris Wright, who played at Georgetown from 2007 to 2011 and serves as the general manager of “DawgTalk.”

“It is a great opportunity for us to reconnect and also build pride and unity in our schools,” Wright said.

“DawgTalk,” will feature Aaron Bowen, Jason Clark, Greg Monroe, Jagan Mosely, Rodney Pryor, Henry Sims, D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, Greg Whittington and Wright.

Travis Garrison played at Maryland from 2002 to 2006 and is the general manager of “The College Park Boys,” which will include Melo Trimble, Terrell Stoglin, Anthony Cowan Jr., Damonte Dodd, James Gist, Ekene Ibekwe, Sean Mosley and Byron Mouton.

Getting Maryland and Georgetown on the court in men’s basketball hasn’t been easy. The two schools are separated by less than 20 miles, but since December 1979, the Terrapins and Hoyas have only played against each other five times and one of those times in 2001, they were forced to because it was an NCAA tournament game.

“It’s not really a rivalry between Georgetown and Maryland because we have not played enough,” said Wright. “The players from Georgetown and Maryland go against each other in summer league, but we need to play each other every year. I hope this alumni game helps to rekindle the matchup.”