WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » College Basketball » Hoyas and Terps alums…

Hoyas and Terps alums hope to jump-start rivalry

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

August 5, 2022, 4:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

To the dismay of area basketball fans, the Maryland and Georgetown men’s teams are not scheduled to play each other in the future — but for one night, former stars of those schools will compete.

The Alumni Basketball League has scheduled a matchup between “The College Park Boys,” a team of former Terrapins, and “DawgTalk,” a team of former Hoyas, for Saturday on the pavilion court at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

“After four or how many years you are at your school, you build a fan base,” said Chris Wright, who played at Georgetown from 2007 to 2011 and serves as the general manager of “DawgTalk.”

“It is a great opportunity for us to reconnect and also build pride and unity in our schools,” Wright said.

“DawgTalk,” will feature Aaron Bowen, Jason Clark, Greg Monroe, Jagan Mosely, Rodney Pryor, Henry Sims, D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, Greg Whittington and Wright.

Travis Garrison played at Maryland from 2002 to 2006 and is the general manager of “The College Park Boys,” which will include Melo Trimble, Terrell Stoglin, Anthony Cowan Jr., Damonte Dodd, James Gist, Ekene Ibekwe, Sean Mosley and Byron Mouton.

Getting Maryland and Georgetown on the court in men’s basketball hasn’t been easy. The two schools are separated by less than 20 miles, but since December 1979, the Terrapins and Hoyas have only played against each other five times and one of those times in 2001, they were forced to because it was an NCAA tournament game.

“It’s not really a rivalry between Georgetown and Maryland because we have not played enough,” said Wright. “The players from Georgetown and Maryland go against each other in summer league, but we need to play each other every year. I hope this alumni game helps to rekindle the matchup.”

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C. In 2008 he won the Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NRO director touts expanding commercial satellite partnerships

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

NRO director touts expanding commercial satellite partnerships

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up