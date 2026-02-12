Iona plays Canisius following Sabally’s 20-point game

Iona Gaels (14-11, 6-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-17, 3-11 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (14-11, 6-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-17, 3-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Canisius after Lamin Sabally scored 20 points in Iona’s 83-76 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Golden Griffins are 6-5 on their home court. Canisius is ninth in the MAAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Evbagharu averaging 2.2.

The Gaels are 6-8 in conference games. Iona has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Canisius averages 63.0 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 73.6 Iona gives up. Iona averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Canisius allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahlil Singleton is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ Anthony is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Gaels. Denver Anglin is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

