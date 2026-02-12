George Washington faces George Mason following Hunger’s 21-point outing

George Mason Patriots (21-4, 9-3 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-11, 5-7 A-10) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (21-4, 9-3 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-11, 5-7 A-10)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces George Mason after Luke Hunger scored 21 points in George Washington’s 75-70 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Revolutionaries have gone 10-3 at home. George Washington is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots are 9-3 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is sixth in the A-10 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Riley Allenspach averaging 4.1.

George Washington averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.0 per game George Mason allows. George Mason averages 75.4 points per game, 1.6 more than the 73.8 George Washington gives up to opponents.

The Revolutionaries and Patriots meet Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Castro is shooting 63.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Revolutionaries. Garrett Johnson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kory Mincy is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Patriots. Allenspach is averaging 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.