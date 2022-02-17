OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Raccoon falls through ceiling…

Raccoon falls through ceiling into packed LSU dining hall

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A raccoon fell through the ceiling into a packed dining hall at Louisiana State University as students screamed and a cook tried to catch it in a basket.

Freshman Danielle Gipson told The Reveille student newspaper that everyone was standing up and looking around for a raccoon when she went into the 459 Dining Hall for dinner Wednesday.

“I went and still got my food because I thought that it was fake,” she said. “The raccoon then ran underneath my table and I immediately got on top of the chair.”

One video posted with the article showed the raccoon running between tables, then climbing onto a chair and looking around. Another shows people chasing it with a broom and a stick or perhaps two brooms. Screams are all that can be heard on either.

Gipson says she lost her appetite when friends told her the raccoon had been on top of her bag while she was gone.

“I am just scared that my bag has a disease,” she said. “Right now it’s funny to look back at, but at the moment, I was traumatized. My appetite is definitely gone.”

One of her friends, freshman Hannah Accius, said students got the raccoon into an area where it couldn’t run out.

“The raccoon was making its way toward me. It stopped and climbed onto my friend Danielle’s bag. Animal Control finally came and tried to catch it in a trash can. A cook even tried to use a basket to catch it. It was a mess,” she said.

Eventually, she said, it was caught.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up