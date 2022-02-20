CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Ohams lifts Fordham over George Mason 50-47

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 7:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams had 17 points and 12 rebounds to carry Fordham to a 50-47 win over George Mason on Sunday.

Antrell Charlton had six rebounds and six assists for Fordham (12-13, 5-8 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Fordham’s Kyle Rose hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 52 seconds left for a 49-47 lead as the teams combined for just eight points in the final 5 minutes.

George Mason scored 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team, and went scoreless for the final 4 minutes, 52 seconds.

Xavier Johnson had 19 points for the Patriots (13-12, 6-6). Josh Oduro added 10 rebounds and four blocks. He also had eight turnovers. Davonte Gaines had six rebounds.

