Cattoor buries nine 3-pointers as Virginia Tech tops FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 27 points, all on a school-record tying nine 3-pointers, Sean Pedulla scored 21 points with six 3-pointers of his own, and Virginia Tech defeated Florida State 85-72 on Saturday.

In a game in which there five ties and eight lead changes, the score was especially tight in the second half until Cattoor hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 68-60 Hokies lead with 6:41 remaining. After Florida State called timeout, the Hokies forced a turnover, Justyn Mutts turned it into two points, and Cattoor hit two more 3-pointers for a 16-point lead.

The loss was Florida State’s second ACC home setback this year, significant because the Seminoles entered the season with a near-ACC record 25-game conference winning streak at home. Virginia Tech’s last win in Tallahassee was on Feb. 24 1990 — a span of 12 losses.

Pedulla, a backup freshman guard, blew past his season highs of 11 points and three 3-pointers, making 6 of 7. Mutts added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Keve Aluma, the Hokies’ leading scorer at 15.8 points per game, had four fouls, attempted only four shots and scored four points.

Anthony Polite had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Seminoles (13-7, 6-4 ACC). Naheem McLeod added 15 points and Matthew Cleveland scored 10.

Pedulla and Cattoor combined to make 8 of 10 3-pointers in the first half, leading the Hokies (11-10, 3-7) to a 39-31 lead at the break. Virginia Tech trailed 17-9 before scoring its next 12 points on 3-pointers, three by Pedulla and one by Cattoor. Once Virginia Tech drew even the onslaught continued and Pedulla finished the half 5-for-5 on 3-pointers while Cattoor made 3 of 5.

Florida State opened the second half with an 11-3 run but Cattoor would go on to hit six of his 3-pointers as the Hokies finished with 18 in 25 attempts. Florida State was 5 of 13 from distance.

