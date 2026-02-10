Carvey’s 21 points lead North Carolina Central over Delaware State 72-63

Khouri Carvey had 21 points to lead North Carolina Central to a 72-63 victory over Delaware State on Monday night.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Khouri Carvey had 21 points to lead North Carolina Central to a 72-63 victory over Delaware State on Monday night.

Carvey also snagged six rebounds for the Eagles (9-13, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jae Slack added 11 points and Kelechi Okworogwo scored 10.

The Hornets (6-17, 1-7) were led by Miles Webb with 21 points. Ponce James had 17 points, while Kareem Watson scored 10.

