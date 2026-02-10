No. 1 Arizona dives into rugged Big 12 stretch with a loss as part of AP Top 25 national slate

The Super Bowl is over, the football season complete. Now college basketball has more room to seize the spotlight. Here’s…

The Super Bowl is over, the football season complete. Now college basketball has more room to seize the spotlight.

Here’s a look at storylines to watch among AP Top 25 teams with roughly five weeks until Selection Sunday:

Wildcats and Wolverines

The clear headliners continue to be No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 Michigan, even after the Wildcats stumbled for the first time at No. 9 Kansas on Monday night.

Arizona (23-1) held the top spot in Monday’s latest poll for the ninth straight week, with the past four of those coming by unanimous votes. The Wolverines (22-1), meanwhile, have been sitting right behind the Wildcats six times in Arizona’s current reign.

Of the two, the Wildcats have a tougher week ahead. The loss at Allen Fieldhouse came against a Jayhawks team playing without freshman star Darryn Peterson due to illness. And that started a run of four straight games against ranked Big 12 opponents, the next being Saturday’s home game against No. 16 Texas Tech.

In the Big Ten, the Wolverines visit Northwestern on Wednesday and host UCLA on Saturday. Win both of those and they could have a shot at the program’s first No. 1 ranking since January 2013.

Cougars climbing

Speaking of the Big 12, No. 3 Houston looms — both as a soon-to-be opponent for Arizona (Feb. 21) and as a Final Four contender after reaching last year’s NCAA title game.

The Cougars (21-2) rose five spots in Monday’s poll to tie for the week’s biggest jump, which has them back inside the top 5 for the first time since a November stint that included a week at No. 1. Kelvin Sampson’s team heads to Utah on Tuesday before hosting Kansas State on Sunday.

Also in the Big 12: the Jayhawks visit No. 5 Iowa State on Saturday with a chance to follow up the Arizona win.

Resurgent ACC

The Atlantic Coast Conference is still rolling along with a bounceback year.

Duke was a clear heavyweight last year and reached the Final Four, but the league overall managed just four bids to March Madness and only one other non-Duke win in the NCAA Tournament.

The fourth-ranked Blue Devils still look like the league’s best team this year. But the rest of the league is much deeper with the ACC having four other ranked teams in No. 11 North Carolina, No. 15 Virginia, No. 20 Clemson and No. 24 Louisville.

The Tar Heels edged the Blue Devils on Seth Trimble’s last-second 3-pointer in a rivalry thriller on Saturday, sending Duke and Clemson into this week tied atop the league standings at 10-1. Duke and UNC don’t have long to regroup from their emotionally draining battle; they both play on the road Tuesday, the Tar Heels at Miami and the Blue Devils at Pittsburgh.

As for the Tigers, they host an NCAA hopeful in Virginia Tech on Wednesday before visiting Duke on Saturday.

Reigning champs

The Southeastern Conference had a record 14 NCAA bids last year and saw Florida go on to win the title. The 14th-ranked Gators are currently climbing as the league’s highest-ranked team.

Opening the year at No. 3, Florida started 9-5 and slid all the way out of the AP Top 25 for a week. But the Gators have lost just once since, with the past three games against South Carolina, Alabama and Texas A&M all coming by at least 19 points.

Florida visits Georgia on Wednesday then travels Saturday to No. 25 Kentucky, which jumped back into the poll Monday for the first time since early December.

Winning Billikens

No. 18 St. Louis lost to Stanford on a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in November. The Billikens haven’t lost since and sit atop the Atlantic 10.

St. Louis (23-1) goes for its 18th straight win Friday at Loyola Chicago.

Perfect RedHawks

Miami (Ohio) stood alongside Arizona as the nation’s last unbeaten teams to start the week. Now the No. 23 RedHawks are alone.

The RedHawks (24-0) host Ohio on Friday in the Mid-American Conference with the nation’s longest active winning streak.

Watch list

Alabama and Iowa are the top vote-getters among unranked teams, and both have spent multiple weeks in the poll this year.

The Crimson Tide (16-7) visits Mississippi on Wednesday, then hosts South Carolina on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (18-5) visit Maryland on Wednesday before hosting No. 13 Purdue on Saturday.

