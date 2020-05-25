Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing released from hospital

Georgetown men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and will continue recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son announced Monday.

Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and will continue recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son announced Monday.

Ewing, a legendary player for the Hoyas and New York Knicks, was hospitalized last week with COVID-19 and is believed to be the only member of the Georgetown basketball program to contract the virus.

The 57-year-old coach has been a popular presence in the D.C. sports landscape for decades. During Ewing’s four years playing for John Thompson Jr. at Georgetown, the Hoyas went 121-23, a winning percentage of .840, and they won the 1984 NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Ewing was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft after the Knicks won the NBA’s first lottery. He played 15 of his 17 NBA seasons in New York and led the Knicks to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.

After retiring as a player, he spent 15 years as an assistant or associate coach with four teams in the pros. In April 2017, he returned to Georgetown for his first job as a head coach at any level, replacing Thompson’s son in that job with the Hoyas.

In his first three seasons at his alma mater, Ewing’s teams have gone a combined 49-46 with zero trips to the NCAA Tournament, including a 15-17 season in 2019-2020 that ended with seven straight losses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.