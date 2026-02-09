Manie Joses and Roberts Blums each score 14 as Davidson takes down Mid-Atlantic Christian 114-53

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Manie Joses and Roberts Blums each scored 14 points to lead Davidson to a 114-53 victory…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Manie Joses and Roberts Blums each scored 14 points to lead Davidson to a 114-53 victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Monday night.

Joses added eight rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (15-9, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Blums shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Parker Friedrichsen shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Keondre Rodgers and Janai Williams led the Mustangs in scoring with nine points apiece. The Mustangs extended their losing streak to six in a row.

The score was 50-17 at halftime, with Josh Scovens racking up 10 points. Davidson went on a 12-0 run in the second half for a 45-point lead. Joses led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

