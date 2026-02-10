Pitino climbs career wins list as No. 17 St. John’s fends off Xavier 87-82 in overtime

NEW YORK (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor scored six of his 25 points in overtime and No. 17 St. John’s outlasted…

NEW YORK (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor scored six of his 25 points in overtime and No. 17 St. John’s outlasted pesky Xavier 87-82 on Monday night at Madison Square Garden for its 10th consecutive victory.

With his 904th career win on the court, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino passed Roy Williams for third place in Division I history behind Mike Krzyzewski (1,202) and Jim Boeheim (1,116).

It was Pitino’s second victory in 17 days over his son, Richard, the first-year coach of the Musketeers. In the previous meeting, the elder Pitino earned his 900th win when the Johnnies rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half for an 88-83 victory at Xavier.

Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Red Storm (19-5, 12-1 Big East), who won for the 15th time in 17 games and tied No. 6 UConn atop the conference standings.

St. John’s was coming off a rousing win Friday night at The Garden over the rival Huskies.

Dylan Darling had 16 points off the bench for the Johnnies. Ejiofor also provided seven rebounds and five assists, including a pass to Oziyah Sellers for the breakaway dunk that sealed it with 7 seconds left in OT.

St. John’s went 28 for 41 (68%) at the free-throw line, its most foul shots since taking 44 against Lehigh in November 2011. A trio of Xavier players fouled out in overtime — on three straight defensive possessions.

Tre Carroll, the Big East’s leading scorer, had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Musketeers (12-12, 4-9), who have lost five of six and eight of 11. He scored 11 in a row for Xavier in the second half and surpassed 1,000 career points.

Sellers tipped in his own miss with 16 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it at 78, and Carroll missed a wild 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Rick Pitino improved to 5-1 in coaching matchups against his son. Fathers are 21-3 overall in such Division I games.

Up next

Xavier hosts Marquette on Saturday, after dropping their first meeting this season 66-65 on Jan. 7.

St. John’s visits Providence on Saturday looking to avenge its last loss, 77-71 on Jan. 3 at MSG.

