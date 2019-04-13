202
Virginia celebrations continue for school’s 1st-ever NCAA basketball win

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP April 13, 2019 7:29 pm 04/13/2019 07:29pm
The excitement and celebrations continue in Charlottesville, Virginia, almost one week after the Cavaliers netted their first-ever basketball national title.

The University of Virginia held a celebration for the team and the fans at Scott Stadium on Saturday.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett remarks on team's win

WTOP/Michelle Basch

Topics:
cavaliers Local News march madness michelle basch NCAA Basketball ncaa tournament Other Sports News university of virginia uva Virginia wahoowa
