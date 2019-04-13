Virginia celebrations continue for school’s 1st-ever NCAA basketball win

The University of Virginia held a celebration for the team and the fans at Scott Stadium on Saturday. See photos.
The excitement and celebrations continue in Charlottesville, Virginia, almost one week after the Cavaliers netted their first-ever basketball national title.
The University of Virginia held a celebration for the team and the fans at Scott Stadium on Saturday.
See photos.
Listen to men’s coach Tony Bennett’s remarks and fans’ reactions.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.