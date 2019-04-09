202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Charlottesville welcomes back triumphant…

Charlottesville welcomes back triumphant Cavaliers after NCAA win

By Reem Nadeem April 9, 2019 6:55 pm 04/09/2019 06:55pm
Share

The Virginia Cavaliers returned home triumphant Tuesday afternoon after a Monday night win in the NCAA Tournament.

Players were welcomed by jubilant fans, who surrounded the team on both sides and cheered as they walked from their bus to the stage.

Virginia beat Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime after years of disappointment. Lines to buy Virginia championship gear were long as fans anticipated the team’s return.

“What these guys did under the bright lights was amazing. And I just felt like I was going along for the ride and they made it one of the greatest joys of my coaching career, so I’ll be forever grateful,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said to the screaming crowd as players stood behind him.

“The crowd in Minneapolis was amazing, you guys being here … we’re looking forward to celebrating,” Bennett said.

Fans began arriving outside John Paul Jones Arena before 4 p.m. and eagerly awaited the team’s arrival.

“I’m really excited for U.Va., the history of the team, everything,” Donna Dodd told WTOP as she waited to welcome the team back. Dodd’s daughter and son-in-law are U.Va. alumni from the class of 2004.

Hundreds of fans watched the thrilling game Monday night at the John Paul Jones Arena, and crowds spilled out onto the streets of Virginia to celebrate the team’s victory, cheering from roofs and even setting a couch on fire.

The game brought out fans from all over the region and alumni of all ages. WTOP’s Kristi King described the scene as euphoric and deafening.

Virginia finished the season with a school record of 35 wins.

WTOP’s Kristi King reported from Charlottesville.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

Fan reaction: Charlottesville celebrates its first-ever national basketball title

For the first time in school history — and after years of NCAA Tournament heartbreak — the University of Virginia is reveling in a national basketball championship. See photos and videos of the celebration in Charlottesville.
Topics:
Local News national championship NCAA Basketball ncaa tournament Other Sports News Photo Galleries university of virginia uva uva basketball Virginia virginia cavaliers
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Easter recipes
Celebrity birthdays April 7-13
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
Today in History: April 9
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Celebrity deaths
Red carpet fashion
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600