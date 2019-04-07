Jackson leads Baylor to NCAA women’s title over defending champ Notre Dame

Upper Marlboro-native Chloe Jackson led Baylor to a thrilling 82-81 victory over defending champion Notre Dame in the NCAA women's basketball championship game, the school's third title and second in seven years.

Upper Marlboro-native Chloe Jackson led Baylor to a thrilling 82-81 victory over defending champion Notre Dame in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game, the school’s third title and second in seven years.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.