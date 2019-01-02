NCAA mid-major sleepers to remember for March

You may not have turned your attention to college basketball yet, but it's never too early to look ahead to which teams might be busting brackets come March.

WASHINGTON — Just like many casual NBA fans don’t start to tune in until Christmas Day, plenty of non-avid college hoops watchers may not do so until conference play, or even NCAA Tournament time.

That’s why, for every UMBC-type stunner in March Madness, there are always other lesser-known teams who show signs early in the season of potentially making a deep run in the tourney.

There are a handful of mid-majors who have become household names — Gonzaga and Wichita State are March regulars. After their Sweet Sixteen run last year, Nevada is back and better than ever.

But, there are a number of other schools further off the radar worth making a mental note of. Specifically, these are non-major conference teams that have a chance to bust brackets come tournament time.

Buffalo (12-1) Some of you may already be aware of Buffalo, given that they’ve muscled their way into the AP Top 25 already this season. And, even though the Bulls were exposed a bit in their 103-85 loss at Marquette, they have already won at West Virginia and at Syracuse. They have the 22nd-best offensive efficiency in the country (matched with the 55th-best defense) and hardly ever turn the ball over. Even if something horrible befalls them in the MAC tournament, if they can get through their conference slate with only a loss or two, an at-large bid seems eminently reasonable. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

