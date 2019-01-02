202.5
Home » NCAA Basketball » NCAA mid-major sleepers to…

NCAA mid-major sleepers to remember for March

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP January 2, 2019 12:08 am 01/02/2019 12:08am
Share

WASHINGTON — Just like many casual NBA fans don’t start to tune in until Christmas Day, plenty of non-avid college hoops watchers may not do so until conference play, or even NCAA Tournament time.

That’s why, for every UMBC-type stunner in March Madness, there are always other lesser-known teams who show signs early in the season of potentially making a deep run in the tourney.

There are a handful of mid-majors who have become household names — Gonzaga and Wichita State are March regulars. After their Sweet Sixteen run last year, Nevada is back and better than ever.

But, there are a number of other schools further off the radar worth making a mental note of. Specifically, these are non-major conference teams that have a chance to bust brackets come tournament time.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
college basketball march madness NCAA Basketball Photo Galleries Sports
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Today in History: Jan. 2
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 30-Dec. 5
December government shutdown
Local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
How Christmas is celebrated in the world’s most remote regions
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Celebrity deaths
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
December Entertainment Guide
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick