NCAA mid-major sleepers to remember for March

You may not have turned your attention to college basketball yet, but it's never too early to look ahead to which teams might be busting brackets come March.
WASHINGTON — Just like many casual NBA fans don’t start to tune in until Christmas Day, plenty of non-avid college hoops watchers may not do so until conference play, or even NCAA Tournament time.
That’s why, for every UMBC-type stunner in March Madness, there are always other lesser-known teams who show signs early in the season of potentially making a deep run in the tourney.
There are a handful of mid-majors who have become household names — Gonzaga and Wichita State are March regulars. After their Sweet Sixteen run last year, Nevada is back and better than ever.
But, there are a number of other schools further off the radar worth making a mental note of. Specifically, these are non-major conference teams that have a chance to bust brackets come tournament time.
