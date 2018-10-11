202
Home » NCAA Basketball » College would be Virginia's…

College would be Virginia’s 1st to sell beer at basketball

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 9:32 am 10/11/2018 09:32am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The University of Richmond wants to become the first of Virginia’s Division I schools to sell beer to the general public at basketball games.

Director of Athletics John Hardt tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the university will start selling beer at the Robins Center during men’s basketball games this season, in a bid to “enhance the fan experience.” The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has to approve the move.

Hardt says projections do indicate beer sales will generate “a modest amount of revenue,” but that’s not the primary motivation for implementing them.

He says there are no plans to extend beer sales to women’s basketball games or to Robins Stadium, where the Spiders play football.

Five other Atlantic 10 Conference members sell beer at their on-campus basketball facilities.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
basketball games beer Food & Restaurant News Living News Local News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Robins Center Sports university of virginia Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500