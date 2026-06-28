Coast-to-coast relay marks America’s 250th anniversary

The American Discovery 250 Relay will span 6,800 miles from California to Delaware, with teams carrying copies of the Declaration of Independence.

A group of determined participants are preparing for a cross-country journey.

The American Discovery 250 Relay begins Wednesday at the Point Reyes National Seashore on the California coast. The group is scheduled to travel across the Golden Gate Bridge on July 4.

The relay is expected to end on Thanksgiving at Cape Henlopen, just north of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The route runs coast to coast, splitting into two branches between Denver and Cincinnati.

Relay teams carrying red, gold and blue batons holding copies of the Declaration of Independence will travel more than 6,800 miles in what organizers said is the longest continuous nonmotorized relay in world history.

The American Discovery Trail Society, based in Front Royal, Virginia, is organizing the relay to celebrate the nation’s history.

Organizers said they are still looking for teams to take part in the relay in daylong shifts.

Participants are not limited to walkers. Runners, cyclists, hikers, wheelchair users and horseback riders are encouraged to take part. The group is also seeking volunteers to help organize the trip, as well as sponsors.

More information on how to sign up is available on the group’s website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.