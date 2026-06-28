A different kind of 250th birthday: Hundreds march past White House for a ‘people-powered’ future

Hundreds of people gathered in McPherson Square in D.C. on Saturday — exactly one week before America marks its 250th birthday — for what organizers called a "people‑powered" vision for America’s future.

Attendees gather to watch the Morgan State University Choir at the event. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander A Next 250 attendee signs a “Declaration of Interdependence” that will be carried in the March to the White House. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Next 250 attendees sign mural before the march. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Attendee Brenda Ryan heads to the White House with the Next 250 march. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The Next 250 coalition marching in D.C. on June 27. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Hundreds of people gathered in McPherson Square in D.C. on Saturday — exactly one week before America marks its 250th birthday — for what organizers called a “people‑powered” vision for America’s future.

The event combined speeches, music and outreach work. A large outdoor stage anchored the square where the Morgan State University Choir performed early in the day as families and volunteers moved through the area.

“This is a place where we hope to send a message that America belongs to all of us,” said Linda Sarsour, a national organizer with the Next 250 coalition.

Saru Jayaraman, one of the founders of Next 250, told WTOP, “we are much more united at this 250th anniversary than people in power would have us believe.”

“We spent the last several years coming up to this anniversary co‑creating a ‘Declaration of Interdependence’, to declare our independence and our unity,” Jayaraman added.

Brenda Steele of Arlington, Virginia, said she still believes Americans are “more united than divided.”

Along the edges of the square, outreach ministries offered home‑cooked meals and supplies for people who are unhoused. Shaquille Cradell, with Block2Block, said, “God put this on my heart … not just saying we love you, but showing it.”

Joshua Crump, who works alongside her, said, “we’re blessed to be a blessing,” and wants people to know they’re not forgotten.

David Ayala, who leads a national network of formerly incarcerated people and families, said, “America’s future can’t be built without us.”

The event ended with the crowd marching with a giant ‘We the People’ constitution and a ‘Declaration of Interdependence’ as they traveled past the White House.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.