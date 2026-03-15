Complete list of 2026 Academy Awards winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “One Battle After Another” won several awards at Sunday’s Oscars, including best picture, director and the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “One Battle After Another” won several awards at Sunday’s Oscars, including best picture, director and the first-ever casting award.

“Sinners” star Michael B. Jordan, won best actor, earning his first Oscar. Jessie Buckley won best actress for her role in “Hamnet.”

Amy Madigan took home the first award of the night. She won best supporting actress for “Weapons.” She was the first winner announced at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Ryan Coogler won best original screenplay for “Sinners,” which entered the night with a record-breaking 16 nominations.

Here is an list of winners.

Best picture

“One Battle After Another”

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Original Song

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

Original Score

“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson.

Animated Film

“KPop Demon Hunters”

International Film

“Sentimental Value,” Norway

Documentary Feature

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

Casting

Cassandra Kulukundis, “One Battle After Another”

Best Sound

Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta, “F1”

Cinematography

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, “Sinners”

Original Screenplay

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

Adapted Screenplay

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

Live Action Short Film

(tie) “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Animated Short Film

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

Documentary Short Film

“All the Empty Rooms”

Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Production Design

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, “Frankenstein”

Film Editing

Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another”

Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, “Frankenstein”

Costume Design

Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein”

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For more coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

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