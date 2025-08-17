L.A.’s newest landmark is a five-story mausoleum in Hollywood

Los Angeles has no shortage of architectural oddities. Now, it has another one: a newly constructed five-story residence for the dearly departed.

Now, L.A. can add one more to the list: a newly constructed five-story residence for the dearly departed.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s new vertical Gower Mausoleum towers over the sprawling grounds that are the final resting place of legendary actors like Judy Garland, silent film star Rudolph Valentino and “Gone with the Wind” actress Hattie McDaniel, the first Black American to win an Oscar.

“We’re trying to answer all of our community’s needs for death care,” Tyler Cassity, Hollywood Forever co-owner and president, told CBS News of the mausoleum.

Ricardo Pentreath raised his family in Hollywood and visits his mother’s grave at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery every week. He’s bought 4 crypts in the new mausoleum, which opened in January.

“This is a quad, so hopefully I’ll be here and maybe some of my children will join me,” Pentreath told CBS News.

Two of the Gower Mausoleum’s five floors are already sold out.

“We are part of Hollywood Forever, because I used to bring my family to teach them how to drive here,” Pentreath said.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery is changing the definition of cemeteries by making them for the living. It holds festivals, morning yoga and movie nights. But space is at a premium. Architects Roberto Sheinberg and Michael Lehrer, who designed the Gower, faced the challenge of creating very permanent housing for about 13,000 people.

“The way we start all our projects is just we solve the problem,” Sheinberg told CBS News. “…Instead of buying more properties outside the city, where people have to drive, it’s just going vertical.”

“This is somewhere between parking and housing. Making it beautiful was kind of important,” Lehrer added of the Gower’s design.

The mausoleum welcomes visitors with soothing marble, ample natural light and stunning views of L.A. landmarks.

The design brings elements of peace and comfort for L.A. resident Vanessa Morales.

“My grandmother will rest here forever, but we come to take in the moment,” Morales said. “It’s nice to know that she can finally rest, and that we’re okay with knowing where she’s at permanently.”