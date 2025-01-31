What shift to recovery mission means after midair collision between passenger jet and military helicopter

Several hours after a midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an army Blackhawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, the rescue mission turned to a recovery mission, which means no one is believed to have survived the crash.

Former Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said when approaching a rescue mission such as this, first responders are weighing risks and benefits. During a rescue mission more risk will be taken, especially by dive teams.

“You’re going to risk a lot to save a life,” Goldstein said.

Now rescue teams are slowing down and, in most cases, making sure the scene is safe for divers. Goldstein said the mission still presents many challenges.

“The folks diving, it’s an extraordinarily challenging activity, and diving in such frigid water just amplifies that challenge and that risk,” Goldstein said.

Other challenges include unstable wreckage and the potential of exposure to hazardous material, including jet fuel.

“That’s a just a small list of those things that they’re dealing with,” Goldstein said.

Also, very few responders may have experience with a mission such as this, since the only similar event was the crash of Air Florida Flight 90 back in 1982.

“Most of those people have retired, so there’s very, very few folks who may still be with the organizations that have, quote, had an event like this before,” he said.

Despite the difficulties, Goldstein said the goal now for first responders is bringing closure for the families of those who have perished.

“Everybody is going to be driven to ensure they can or to strive to account for all of the occupants, so that they can say that everybody was able to be returned to their family again,” he said.

