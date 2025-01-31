Live Radio
Home » Local News » What's known about the…

What’s known about the victims of the plane, helicopter crash near DC

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

January 31, 2025, 8:30 AM

Figure skating community mourns skaters, coaches, parents killed in DC place crash

Two aircraft collided midair near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night in a catastrophic crash that left no survivors, according to authorities.

Some of those killed in the collision had roots in the D.C. area, including students who attended school in Fairfax County and their parents, according to the school system’s superintendent.

Members of the figure skating community were also among the passengers on the flight.

Authorities said they are working to recover the bodies of the 64 people who were on an American Airlines flight.

The plane and a military Black Hawk helicopter collided before the passenger aircraft crashed into the Potomac River. Three soldiers were on board the helicopter and their bodies have been recovered.

‘We will never forget them’: Figure skating community mourns

At least 14 people from the figure skating community were on board when the passenger flight plunged into the Potomac’s icy waters after the collision. Among them were two teenage figure skaters, their mothers from Boston and two world champion coaches from Russia.

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas,” U.S. Figure Skating wrote in a statement.

Inna Volyanskaya, a figure skating coach in Ashburn, Virginia, was on board a flight that crashed into the Potomac River on Jan. 29, 2025, authorities said. (Courtesy Washington Figure Skating Club)

Inna Volyanskaya, a figure skating coach in Ashburn, Virginia, was also on the flight, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam confirmed in a social media post.

There’s around 20 bouquets of flowers placed above a bench at the facility where she coached, the Ashburn Ice House. 

The business wrote on its website, “It is with heavy hearts that we have learned that our figure skating community has been directly affected.”

According to her biography online, Volyanskaya was a competitive skater herself and became a coach more than 20 years ago. She was an acclaimed pair skater with the Soviet Union National Team and went on to perform as Ariel with Disney on Ice.

While officials have not confirmed any additional skaters from Northern Virginia lost their lives, some local skaters are speaking out about others who they said were on the flight. 

With her father, Jeff, by her side, a young skater, Alexis Winch, told reporters about her loss outside of Ashburn Ice House, where she’s been training for seven years.

Alexis said among those on the flight was a skater who wanted to make it to the Olympics and one who could “do triples.”

“They were my inspiration,” Alexis said.

The day after the collision, Jeff said his daughter “came to grieve” at the facility, which was mostly empty, outside of a few skaters practicing.

“Supposed to be a tough guy, but I guess I’m not right now at all,” Jeff said.

Ilia Malinin, a Fairfax teen nicknamed the “quad god” for his quadruple jumps, shared his condolences to the skating community.

“I’m heartbroken by the tragic loss of my fellow skaters in this devastating accident,” said Malinin, a three-time U.S. and reigning world champion. “The figure skating community is a family, and this loss is beyond words. My thoughts are with their families, friends and everyone affected. We will never forget them.”

In a Facebook post, Fairfax Ice Arena, another ice rink in Northern Virginia that hosts figure skaters, also gave its condolences.

download audio
Sports columnist Christine Brennan speaks with WTOP about the figure skating victims on the flight.

Howard University professor was one of the victims

Kiah Duggins, who was going to start as a law professor at Howard University, was among the victims of the deadly plane-helicopter crash.

The Wichita, Kansas, native was flying back to D.C. where she was an attorney for the Civil Rights Corps and would have started a new chapter at Howard’s School of Law this fall.

The university said in a statement that Duggins was a civil rights lawyer who “dedicated her career to fighting against unconstitutional policing and unjust money bail practices in Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Howard University (@howard1867)

President Ben Vinson III said the school community is dealing with profound sadness and is asking for privacy and respect for Duggins’ family, students and colleagues.

Duggins earned a bachelor’s degree from Wichita State University. While at Wichita State, she was a White House intern under former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let Girls Learn” initiative. She then earned a law degree from Harvard Law School and was the president of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau.

According to the nonprofit Civil Rights Corps, while lawyering as a fellow for the Law for Black Lives movement, Duggins studied prison industrial complex abolition and movement.

She would love to travel and dance, the organization said.

‘May they forever rest in peace’: DC-area school systems, employers share in loss

Superintendent Michelle Reid said nine members of the Fairfax County Public Schools community are among those who died.

Three students and six parents were on board the flight — two of those parents were current or former school system staff members, Reid said in an updated statement Thursday afternoon.

“We must remain sensitive to the privacy needs and concerns for those who are directly involved. Therefore, we are not releasing specific information such as names out of care for those who are directly involved at this time,” Reid said.

Reid said that a “deep sense of grief” has been felt in the FCPS community and support and connection is encouraged.

Related stories

“It’s important to come together, to share resources, to share support, to be present for one another, and often simply to listen to the concerns and really the deep-seated grief and fear that many in our community are feeling right now,” Reid said.

Reid said FCPS will be offering counseling services at its schools as well as links to helpful resources on its website.

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence confirmed multiple victims were former students in the school system.

Spence also did not provide any further details on victims and said counseling services in his school system would be offered.

Four members of the UA Local 602 union were on the flight, according to a joint statement from United Association president Mark McManus and business manager Chris Madello. The union represents people who work on heating, air conditioning, refrigeration and process piping.

“These members will be forever in our hearts, and may God bless them and their loved ones. May they forever rest in peace,” a joint statement reads from McManus and Madello.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest. 

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

jkronzer@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

The crash site with an American Airlines plane taking off and an American flag in the background
The view of the crash site with an American Airlines plane taking off and an American flag in the background. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images
Aircraft Down
Search efforts are seen around a wreckage site of a deadly midair collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter, in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Investigators continue recovery efforts
Investigators continue recovery efforts in the waters of the Potomac River after American Airlines flight 5342 collided mid-air late January 29 with a US Army helicopter as the plane approached to land at Reagan National Airport, near Washington, DC, on January 31, 2025. Investigators on January 30 recovered the black boxes from the plane. The accident killed all 67 people, as rescuers pulled bodies from the freezing water. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. Park Police helicopter flies near the crash site
A U.S. Park Police helicopter flies near the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed last night on approach to Reagan National Airport on Jan. 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided in midair with a military helicopter while approaching the airport. According to reports there were no survivors amongst the 67 people on board both aircraft. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images
D.C. police help investigate near the crash site
D.C. police help investigate near the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed last night on approach to Reagan National Airport on Jan. 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided in midair with a military helicopter while approaching the airport. According to reports there were no survivors amongst the 67 people on board both aircraft. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Ken Schantz takes in the scene near where emergency response units search the crash site
Ken Schantz takes in the scene near where emergency response units search the crash site of an American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after an accident last night while on approach to Reagan National Airport on Jan.30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people on both aircraft. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Emergency response units search near the crash site
Emergency response units search near the crash site of an American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after an accident last night while on approach to Reagan National Airport on Jan. 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people on both aircraft. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
A Coast Guard boat near the crash site
A Coast Guard boat near the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided in midair with a military helicopter while approaching the airport. According to reports, there were no survivors amongst the 67 people on board both aircraft. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Aircraft Down
The wreckage site in the Potomac River with the view of the U.S. Capitol in the background, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Law enforcement setup staging area
Law enforcement setup a staging area as they continue their investigation into the American Airlines plane that crashed into the Potomac River as it was attempting to land at the Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, collided in midair with a military helicopter while approaching the airport. According to reports, there were no survivors amongst the 67 people on board both aircraft. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Search and rescue efforts
A view of the search and rescue efforts around the wreckage site from Reagan National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Rescue crews riding on boats
Two rescue crews riding on boats around the wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue crews search the waters of the Potomac River after a passenger plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river after colliding with a U.S. Army helicopter, near D.C., on Jan. 30, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Emergency crews respond to aircraft crash near Reagan National Airport
Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
A view inside Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, currently closed to all flights, after a passenger plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river after colliding with a U.S. Army helicopter, in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 30, 2025.  (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
"Emergency Alert" signs
Signs display an “Emergency Alert” at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday morning. (WTOP/John Domen)
WTOP/John Domen
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a press conference as emergency response units continue to search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Muriel Bowser speaks at news conference
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a news conference at Reagan National Airport on Thursday morning. (WTOP/John Domen)
WTOP/John Domen
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) speaks during a press conference as emergency response units continue to search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River on Jan. 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks during a press conference as emergency response units continue to search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River on Jan. 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river near D.C., on Jan. 30, 2025. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Aircraft Down
Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va., past the tail of a parked United Airlines jet. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Aircraft Down
People arrive to check on passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Aircraft Down
Rescue boats work the scene on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
APTOPIX Aircraft Down
A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Virginia, south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Daingerfield Island
A look of the crash from the dock of Daingerfield Island in Virginia. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)
WTOP/Mike Murillo
A diving team and police boat are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va.
A diving team and police boat are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, wreckage is seen in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington.
In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, wreckage is seen in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon, U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon, U.S. Coast Guard via AP
In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, wreckage is seen in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington.
In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, wreckage is seen in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon, U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon, U.S. Coast Guard via AP
(1/29)
The crash site with an American Airlines plane taking off and an American flag in the background
Aircraft Down
Investigators continue recovery efforts
U.S. Park Police helicopter flies near the crash site
D.C. police help investigate near the crash site
Ken Schantz takes in the scene near where emergency response units search the crash site
Emergency response units search near the crash site
A Coast Guard boat near the crash site
Aircraft Down
Law enforcement setup staging area
Search and rescue efforts
Rescue crews riding on boats
Emergency crews respond to aircraft crash near Reagan National Airport
"Emergency Alert" signs
Muriel Bowser speaks at news conference
Aircraft Down
Aircraft Down
Aircraft Down
APTOPIX Aircraft Down
Daingerfield Island
A diving team and police boat are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va.
In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, wreckage is seen in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington.
In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, wreckage is seen in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington.
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up