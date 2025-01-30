Everyone aboard American Airlines jet and Army helicopter feared dead after collision near Reagan National

Multiple people are dead after passenger jet collides with a military helicopter midair near Reagan National Airport.

Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue crews search the waters of the Potomac River after a passenger plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river after colliding with a US Army helicopter, near Washington, DC, on January 30, 2025. There are likely no survivors from a collision between a passenger jet and US Army helicopter in Washington, officials said Thursday, as recovery operations pulled 28 bodies from the river into which both crashed. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, left, and other officials, speaks during a news conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, left, and other officials, speaks during a news conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein A U.S. Park Police helicopter flies near the crash site on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster A U.S. Park Police helicopter flying in the skies over the Potomac River on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a news conference at Reagan National Airport on Thursday morning. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen Boats work the scene in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photo/Alex Brandon People arrive to check on passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez A boat works the scene in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photo/Alex Brandon Emergency crews on a boat at the scene near Reagan National Airport on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photo/Alex Brandon A member of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stands by a door at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez A information board displays a message at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez A private yacht from the Wharf waits alongside the search and recovery operations on the Potomac River near Joint Base Anacostia Bolling on Jan. 29, 2025. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine Emergency response units assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images Emergency crews responded to the aircraft crash near Reagan National Airport on Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images A search and rescue helicopter searches the water of the Potomac River after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river, seen from Alexandria, Virginia, Jan. 29, 2025. A regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington’s Potomac River after colliding midair with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said Jan. 29, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Emergency response units assess helicopter wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images Emergency equipment stages at Gravelly Point, north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, along the Potomac River, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Fairfax County fire trucks at Gravelly Point along the Potomac River on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Fire trucks and road barrels at Gravelly Point, north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, along the Potomac River, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Virginia, south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photo/Alex Brandon A view of emergency response south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photo/Alex Brandon The emergency response to the crash at the Potomac River on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photo/Alex Brandon An information screen in Reagan National Airport’s empty baggage claim area displays emergency instructions after a plane crashed into the Potomac River outside Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2025. A regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington’s Potomac River after colliding midair with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said Jan. 29, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights. (Photo by Ulysse BELLIER / AFP) Photo by Ulysse BELLIER / AFP Emergency response units conduct search and rescue operations in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on Jan. 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Early reports indicate a helicopter and airplane collided near Reagan National Airport. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images A firetruck heads toward the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport after an air crash in Washington, DC, on Jan. 29, 2025. A regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington’s Potomac River after colliding midair with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said Wednesday, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Rescue operations underway after an American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine A view of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge near the site of the collision of an American Airlines flight and a Black Hawk military chopper near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on January 29, 2025. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine ( 1 /29) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

A regional jet from Kansas crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night after colliding midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Virginia’s Reagan National Airport, authorities said.

John Donnelly, chief of D.C. Fire and EMS, said at a Thursday morning news conference that all 64 people aboard the plane that collided with Army helicopter are feared dead.

“We are now at the point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation,” Donnell said. “At this point, we don’t believe there are any survivors from this accident.”

As of 8 a.m., at least 28 bodies had been pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River.

The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

The Sikorsky H-60 and the plane collided as the passenger jet was preparing to land.

“On final approach into Reagan National it collided with a military aircraft on an otherwise normal approach,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said. “At this time we don’t know why the military aircraft came into the path of the … aircraft.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said there was a “profound sense of grief” shared by all.

“How very sad we are for American Airlines, for the United States Department of Defense and for all Americans for the loss of life that happened with the collision of these aircraft,” Bowser said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the collision happened around 9 p.m. as the plane was approaching Runway 33.

The body of the plane was found in waist-deep water, upside down and split in three sections. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found.

Officials said they were still searching for other casualties but did not believe there were any other survivors, which would make it the deadliest U.S. air crash in nearly 24 years.

Three Army soldiers were on board the Black Hawk conducting a standard training flight, officials said.

American Airlines Flight 5342 was inbound to Reagan National at an altitude of about 400 feet and a speed of about 140 miles per hour when it suffered a rapid loss of altitude over the Potomac River, according to data from its radio transponder. The Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet, manufactured in 2004, can be configured to carry up to 70 passengers.

Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asked the helicopter if it had the arriving plane in sight. The controller made another radio call to the helicopter moments later: “PAT 25 pass behind the CRJ.”

Seconds after that, the two aircraft collided.

What’s known about those on board

U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement that members of their community were on the plane:

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas,” the statement reads.

Among those on board when the plane crashed into the icy waters was Inna Volyanskaya, a coach in Ashburn, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam confirmed in a social media post.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Passenger flight with 64 aboard crashes midair with Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport

Other passengers include two teenage figure skaters, their mothers from Boston and two world champion coaches from Russia.

A D.C.-area union said four of it’s members were on the flight. UA Local 602 represents people who work on heating, air conditioning, refrigeration and process piping.

Timeline of events

WTOP Aviation Reporter Dan Ronan provided a partial reconstruction of the Wednesday events that led to the crash, based on initial flight maps and air traffic control audio:

5:18 p.m. — American Airlines Flight 5342, a CRJ 700, takes off from Wichita, Kansas, bound for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

8:39:40 p.m. — Army UH-60 helicopter out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, takes off on a training exercise with three people aboard, flying up the Potomac River from the area of Langley.

8:40 p.m. — Flight 5342 begins approaching Reagan National’s Runway 33 from the south of D.C.

8:48:38 p.m. — Air traffic control tower radios the U.S. Army UH-60 helicopter (PAT25) and asks, “Do you have the CRJ in sight?” The helicopter pilot confirms he sees the passenger plane and requests “visual separation” — confirming he is going to try to fly out of the plane’s path.

8:48:56 p.m. — Flight 5342 and the helicopter collide over the Potomac at an altitude of about 300 feet, as the plane was traveling about 145 mph, per the last recordings from FlightRadar24.

Divers, responders attempt recovery in dark, cold river

Earlier footage from an observation camera near the Kennedy Center captured the moment in which two sets of lights, consistent with an aircraft, appeared to explode.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo said first responders were pooled from across the D.C. region, including emergency personnel from Fairfax and Montgomery counties.

“I’ve done this for 20 years — I have not seen this many first responders surrounding the entire Potomac River. It’s lit up on the D.C. side,” Murillo said, while reporting from Daingerfield Island overnight. “They’re calling in every resource they have here tonight.”

Describing the first response scene, Murillo said helicopters could be seen flashing lights down toward the water near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, adding that there are between three and four areas along the Potomac River being searched by authorities.

“Now, it’s unclear what they’re doing at each site due to the distance. I can’t really tell. It could be where they’re letting boats into the water. But, in some spots, you’re seeing so many emergency vehicles in one spot — it would just seem that there’s also search and recovery going on there as well,” Murillo said.

As operations remain ongoing, cold water warnings issued by the National Weather Service remain in effect. Temperature readings at the Potomac River ranged around 35 degrees on Wednesday.

The agency warned sudden immersion in water temperatures like these could cause cold shock, which can prompt immediate panic, a spike in heart rate and heighten the risk of heart failure.

John Donnelly, chief of D.C. Fire and EMS, told reporters that about 300 first responders were working the scene.

“It’s a highly complex operation,” Donnelly said. “The conditions out there are extremely rough for the responders. It’s cold. They’re dealing with relatively windy conditions. Wind is hard out on the river.”

He added that the waters were “dark” and “murky.” The area of the Potomac River where officials are searching is roughly 8 feet deep.

“It’s eerie, too. You’re right here next to Reagan National Airport. It’s quiet,” Murillo said, describing the scene overnight.

Regional officials react

President Donald Trump said it’s an “hour of anguish” for the U.S. after a deadly collision midair near the Potomac River.

He had earlier questioned why air traffic officials did not “tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane,” after being briefed on the incident.

Bowser issued a statement shortly after news of the incident broke, saying, “Our prayers are with everyone involved, and we will continue to keep the public updated as more information becomes available.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the state’s Department of Emergency Management has raised it emergency operations to “Enhanced” status in support and other departments have deployed divers and police to assist with rescue missions.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also said he’d been briefed by his Emergency Management team and the Virginia State Police.

“Extensive resources are fully supporting the search and rescue efforts,” Youngkin wrote in a post on X.

Additionally, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she is “actively in contact with authorities,” and that she would “share more information as it becomes available.” A vigil is already scheduled in Kansas around noon Central Time on Thursday.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the midair collision, with NTSB leading the investigation. The NTSB has organized a “go-team” for its probe into the collision.

American Airlines is urging anyone who may have had loved ones aboard the plane to call 1-800-679-8215.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.