14 injured in drive-by shooting in Chicago neighborhood, police say

At least 14 people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Chicago Monday night, police said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd was gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street, according to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neal Brown.

One person was also hit by a car at the scene, he said.

Children are among the victims, including one as young as 3 years old, Brown said at a news conference.

Victims were transported to several area hospitals in conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, the superintendent said.

A group of people were meeting at the corner for a vigil, Brown said.

“There may have also been others gathered for other various reasons, Brown added. “It’s a very, you know, common corner where people congregate and have different meetings and gatherings.”

At this time, police have not determined a motive, he said.

Investigators obtained video of the scene, which shows the shooting took place in a matter of seconds, according to Brown.

After reviewing the video, investigators preliminarily believe there were at least two shooters, Brown said.

He encouraged anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact law enforcement or leave an anonymous tip with CPD Tips.

