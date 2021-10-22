Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Deputies: Man fatally shoots neighbor in dispute over a cat

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 12:14 PM

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of killing his neighbor in a dispute over a cat that wandered into his yard, sheriff’s officials said.

Clifford Anthony Bliss Jr., 58, became angry when the cat went into his yard Wednesday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

He went to his neighbor’s home in Umatilla and threatened to shoot the cat, officials said.

James Arland Taylor Jr., 41, asked him not to shoot the cat, according to deputies. That’s when Bliss shot Taylor, they said.

Deputies said they interviewed a woman who was at Taylor’s home when Bliss knocked on the door. She said he was angry about the cat and that Taylor asked him not to shoot the cat, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.

Taylor was shot at least once in the chest, officials said.

Bliss was arrested without incident. He is charged with second-degree murder and was being held without bond in the Marion County Jail. Court records did not list a lawyer for Bliss.

Umatilla is near Ocala in north Florida.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

