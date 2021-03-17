Human remains ID’d as Aurora woman who vanished in 2003

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Human remains found last year in a wooded area of Chicago’s western suburbs have been identified…

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Human remains found last year in a wooded area of Chicago’s western suburbs have been identified as an Aurora mother who was reported missing in 2003, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Aurora Police said Tuesday that Illinois State Police’s crime lab identified Tyesha Bell’s remains through DNA analysis, the Aurora Beacon-News reported.

Bell’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The skeletal remains were found in December with clothing and personal items in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Kane County, Coroner Rob Russell said. Police declined to say precisely where the remains were found, how they were found or describe how Bell died, citing the ongoing investigation.

Bell was 22 and had two young daughters on May 10, 2003, when she received a phone call and left the Aurora apartment she shared with her sister. She was reported missing soon after.

Police said all along that they suspected foul play. Investigators believed Bell had been planning to return to her apartment because she had left her money and purse there. She also left the television on and candles were burning in her bedroom, officials said.

Police questioned a person of interest early in the case, but no one was charged with a crime.

“Our detectives continue to have working theories in Tyesha’s case, but we need more information before criminal charges can be authorized, and that’s where the public comes in,” Aurora Police Cmdr. Jack Fichtel said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 630-256-5517 or email tips@aurora.il.us. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

