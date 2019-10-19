Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 19, 2019, 12:00 AM

Asylum-seeking Mexicans are more prominent at US border

Cummings remembered as a mentor to many in Baltimore

Deep-sea explorers find Japanese ship that sank during WWII

First all-female spacewalking team makes history

Activists angry police who shoot can wait to face questions

Wisconsin students walk out to protest racial slur firing

Sharpton searches for the words to eulogize _ and galvanize

Ex-salon chief alleges Wynn Resorts spied at his new job

Real estate developer gets 1 month in college bribery case

Chicago’s mayor says top cop drinking before incident in car

