Woman whose drunken antics forced flight landing at Dulles gets probation

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 11:58 am 08/17/2018 11:58am
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A woman whose drunken antics forced a New York-bound flight to make an unplanned landing at Dulles Airport has been sentenced to two years’ probation.

Robin Ducore of Bayonne, New Jersey, apologized at Friday’s sentencing, where prosecutors were seeking three months of home detention.

Ducore pleaded guilty in May in federal court to interfering with the crew on a JetBlue flight from the Dominican Republic in July 2017.

Records show she drank three or four glasses of white wine and began touching a male passenger next to her. A female physician switched seats with the man and tried to calm her, but gave up. Ducore then began hurling water bottles and profanities, and was placed in flexcuffs.

After wriggling free, she kicked a flight attendant and the plane was diverted.

