201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » PHOTOS: A selection of…

PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 3:30 am 11/04/2017 03:30am
Share

This week's images include men invoking spirits during a Voodoo festival in Port-au-Prince, Haiti; police guarding a Halloween parade in New York hours after a truck attack; and a teary-eyed Rohingya Muslim child drinking water from a kettle.

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s images include men invoking spirits during a Voodoo festival in Port-au-Prince, Haiti; police guarding a Halloween parade in New York hours after a truck attack; and a teary-eyed Rohingya Muslim child drinking water from a kettle.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Recommended
Latest
Tour DC's historic cemeteries
Truck plows into cyclists in NY
Halloween 2017
Today in History: Nov. 4
Top 50 scary movies of all time
A White House Halloween
DC's Ghost Roads
‘Ghost signs’ around DC
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Photos: Destructive hurricane season still marks Puerto Rico
30 perfect alternative getaways for Thanksgiving
10 best jobs for millennials
Greatest moments in RFK Stadium history
Phase II of The Wharf: How it will look
10 best-value hotels in America
2017 Marine Corps Marathon
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best soccer moments at RFK
Things to do in DC before it freezes
Redskins moments at RFK
16 places for autumn fun
How to trim Thanksgiving travel costs
Entertainment moments at RFK Stadium
Baseball's best days at RFK
Outrageous vanity plates
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
2017 local deaths of note