The Hunt: FBI Searches for American Hostages in Haiti

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

October 20, 2021, 7:34 PM

An FBI tactical team has been sent to Haiti to assist in the search for 16 Americans and one Canadian who were taken hostage by a criminal gang.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” retired FBI Special Agent Tom O’Connor, now head of Fed Squared Consulting, explains how the team does its work.

